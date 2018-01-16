Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Finishes with 108 tackles
Wright had 108 tackles (71 solo) and an interception in 15 games with the Seahawks in 2017.
Wright turned in a sackless season for the first time in his career, but it was his fourth consecutive season with over 100 tackles. The 28-year-old is entering the final season of his current contract and could potentially be cut as he carries a manageable dead cap hit if released, but Seattle is likely to want Wright to return given his consistent performance alongside Bobby Wagner.
