Wright (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Players can still be in the concussion protocol and take part in all drills, but head coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Wednesday that Wright is "totally cleared." However, the session was referred to as a "walk-through" instead of a "practice," so Wright may be awaiting clearance from an independent neurologist.