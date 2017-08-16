Play

Wright is having his knee looked at for a minor issue, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR reports.

It's unclear what the exact issue wright is dealing with is, but the team did confirm that it's a non-surgical issue and won't keep Wright out long, if at all. Wright is coming off a career-high 126 tackle season, and will look to maintain his string of solid play for the top-flight Seattle secondary.

