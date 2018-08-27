Wright is getting medical treatment for his knee, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Wright is thought to be getting a Regenokine blood-spinning procedure, which is essentially a preventative measure. He did something similar last August and made it back for Week 1 without any problems. Wright is locked in as a three-down linebacker, coming off four consecutive seasons with no fewer than 107 tackles and no more than 126. He only has 11.5 sacks and two interceptions in 107 regular-season games, but he's partially made up for it with 10 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.