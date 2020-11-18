Wright (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Wight played through this injury last week and saw the field on 97 percent of defensive snaps. He recorded seven tackles in the first meeting against the NFC West rival Cardinals in Week 7 and will look to top that mark in the rematch.
