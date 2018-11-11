Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Good to go for Week 10
Wright (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After missing the Seahawks' first six games while recovering from knee surgery, Wright's practice reps have been limited ahead of each of the subsequent three contests. There wasn't any indication that the linebacker suffered any setbacks with the knee coming out of the Week 9 loss to the Chargers, so he should be in store for a full load of snaps in the divisional showdown.
