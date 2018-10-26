Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Good to go Week 8
Wright (knee) is absent from Seattle's injury report Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coach Pete Carrol said that he expects Wright to play in Week 8, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site also reports. The veteran linebacker appears on track to make his 2018 season debut against the Lions on Sunday. If Wright starts, expect Shaquem Griffin to return to a rotational role.
