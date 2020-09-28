Wright made 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.
After handling limited workloads over the first two games of the season, Wright played every snap against the Cowboys and predictably made a major impact. With Bruce Irvin (torn ACL) out for the season and Jordyn Brooks (knee) expected to miss time, Wright has virtually no competition for reps at outside linebacker moving forward. Coming off a career-high 132 stops in 2019, Wright is a solid IDP play in Week 4 against the Dolphins