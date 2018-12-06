Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Hopeful to return this season
Coach Pete Carroll said that he is "hopeful" that Wright (knee) will be able to return this season, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Carroll said that Wright "had a good day" in his Wednesday workout, but that he does not yet have a timetable for a return. The 28-year-old reportedly resumed running Dec. 3 and is making progress in his recovery, but nonetheless does not appear to be close to making a return to full health. Recently reinstated linebacker Mychal Kendricks is likely to assume Wright's spot in the starting lineup for the time being. Wright's chances of retaking the field this season may be contingent on Seattle extending their season with a playoff run.
