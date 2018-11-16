Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Inactive for Week 11
Wright (knee) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Wright was unable to participate in practice at all this week, so his lack of availability is anything but surprising. The veteran linebacker aggravated a lingering knee issue during a Week 10 loss to the Rams, and will remain sidelined for Thursday Night Football as he works to recover. Shaquem Griffin and Austin Calitro are expected to receive increased defensive roles in Wright's absence.
