Coach Pete Carroll said Wright (ankle) bounced back well during Monday's practice after suffering an ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Bills, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This is encouraging news for Wright's chances to play this week against the Rams. Wright has been excellent for the Seahawks this season, producing 42 tackles, a sack, six pass breakups and an interception through eight games. We'll have a better idea of Wright's status when the team releases its first injury report of the week Wednesday. Cody Barton is expected to start at strong-side linebacker if Wright misses any time.