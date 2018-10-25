Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Limited again Wednesday
Wright (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wednesday marks Wright's second straight day as a limited participant in practice, which is rather encouraging given his extended absence to begin the 2018 campaign. Friday's injury report should illuminate his chances of taking the field Sunday against the Lions.
