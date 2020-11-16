Wright (ankle) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Wright was able to battle through an ankle sprain in this past Sunday's loss to the Rams, as he played 97 percent of the snaps on defense and logged six tackles (five solo). He avoided a setback, too, and he'll take it easy in practice this week but should be fine for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
