Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Listed as doubtful
Wright (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
With Bobby Wagner (hamstring) listed as questionable, the Seahawks may have to play Sunday's game without their top two linebackers, both of whom are among the league's best at their position. Michael Wilhoite, D.J. Alexander and Terence Garvin are all candidates to handle expanded roles, leaving Todd Gurley and Jared Goff with solid matchups against a defense that's also missing strong safety Kam Chancellor (neck).
