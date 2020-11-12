Wright (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Despite coach Pete Carroll saying earlier in the week that Wright "bounced back well" from an ankle sprain he suffered against the Bills, the veteran linebacker was listed as DNP on Wednesday's report. He's trending in the wrong direction to start the week, but a return to the practice field by Friday would be a step in the right direction. Cody Barton is on standby and will start at strong-side linebacker if Wright is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.