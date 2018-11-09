Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Listed as questionable, should play
Wright (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
There may have been some concern after Wright missed Thursday's practice, but he came back Friday and John Boyle of the Seahawks' official sitecoach Pete Carroll's blessing. It appears the 29-year-old linebacker is on track to play for a third straight week after missing the first six games of the season.
