Wright is progressing in his recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery on Aug. 27, Liz Mathews of the Associated Press reports. "He's running today, he felt pretty good," coach Pete Carroll said Thursday. "We'll see how he goes, he's going day to day. He ran yesterday and he's working out again today so he's making progress, he's feeling pretty good."

Two and a half weeks removed from the procedure, Wright appears to be ramping up his activity, despite his lack of practice reps Thursday, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Wright likely needs to make his presence felt in practice before the Seahawks will sign off on game action, but he has yet to be ruled out for Monday's game in Chicago. Whenever he returns, he'll team with Bobby Wagner (groin) to form a fearsome LB duo.