Seahawks' K.J. Wright: May return Week 8
Coach Pete Carroll said Wright (knee) may be able to suit up for the Seahawks' Week 8 matchup in Detroit, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Wright was ruled out for an appearance Week 6, with Carroll noting it would have been "too much to ask" of the linebacker to travel abroad for a game in London, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. On Tuesday, though, Carroll relayed Wright "has had a couple really good days" and "he'll practice with us and compete to play next week when we return" from the team's Week 7 bye. If Wright gets the all-clear, the middle of the Seahawks defense will be intact for the first time this season.
