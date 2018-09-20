Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Misses practice Wednesday
Wright (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Information early in the week circulated by head coach Pete Carroll suggested that Wright may be ready to return for Week 3 against the Cowboys. Wright's absence from practice Wednesday doesn't support that notion, so he will likely have to progress over the next couple of days if that is to come to fruition.
