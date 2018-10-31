Wright (knee) sat out Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright -- who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late August -- made his 2018 debut on Sunday against the Lions, compiling five tackles and one pass breakup. It's unknown if Wright re-aggravated his knee during the game, though it's likely the Seahawks are just giving him extra time to rest by keeping him out of practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories