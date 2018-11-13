Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Non-participant at Monday's walkthrough
Wright (knee) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
With Wright unable to even test his knee at the walkthrough, it seems like there's a growing possibility that he'll miss Thursday's game against Green Bay. Nothing has been ruled out yet, but given the short week things are looking bleak at the moment. Tuesday's practice report should help clear things up.
