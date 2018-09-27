Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Not yet practicing
Wright (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Wright's recovery timetable from offseason knee surgery remains unclear, as coach Pete Carroll indicated last week that his recovery has slowed. Mychal Kendricks should grab a third straight start at weakside linebacker for the Seahawks with Wright unlikely to be ready for Week 4.
