Wright made 10 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

This is the fourth time this season Wright stacked up double-digit stops, and he has at least eight tackles in all but one game since Week 1. Wright sits at second on the team behind Bobby Wagner with 58 tackles through eight games.

