Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Wright "should be fine" after dislocating a finger during Week 14's loss to the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Wright doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time due to his finger injury. He toughed through the issue during Sunday's divisional loss, during which he played 65 snaps on defense (93 percent) and notched five tackles (four solo). Though the veteran linebacker looks on track to suit up against the Panthers in Week 15, his level of activity in practice will be worth monitoring.