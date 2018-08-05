Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Nursing groin injury
Wright did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a groin injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Wright's groin issue isn't expected to keep him sidelined for long, but 2018 fifth-rounder Shaquem Griffin should have additional chances to work with the first-team defense during Wright's brief absence. Wright is coming off his fourth consecutive 100-tackle campaign, having racked up 108 tackles (71 solo) during his seventh year in the league in 2017.
