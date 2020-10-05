Wright recorded eight tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.
Wright put together his best game of the season, consistently sniffing out screen passes and nearly intercepting a pass in the first half. The 31-year-old linebacker has stepped up admirably with a good chunk of the secondary, including Jamal Adams (groin), out of the lineup, and with 17 tackles over the last two contests, he's a solid IDP play as well.
