Wright (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This is a new injury for Wright, who has battled a knee injury at points this year but hasn't missed any time. The veteran linebacker doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of sitting out Sunday against the Eagles, but it's worth monitoring his practice status. Wright is a premier IDP option, as he's racked up 83 tackles and seven pass breakups through 10 contests.

