Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Picks up shoulder issue
Wright (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
This is a new injury for Wright, who has battled a knee injury at points this year but hasn't missed any time. The veteran linebacker doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of sitting out Sunday against the Eagles, but it's worth monitoring his practice status. Wright is a premier IDP option, as he's racked up 83 tackles and seven pass breakups through 10 contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
11/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down players we can trust down the stretch, projects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...