Wright made eight tackles (four solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

In the shadow of Bobby Wagner, Wright doesn't get as much credit. But he's been a dependable IDP option this year with 58 tackles -- 10th most in the league -- and five pass breakups. He'll look to keep it up in Week 8's matchup against the Falcons.

