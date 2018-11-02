Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Questionable for Sunday
Wright (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Wright made his 2018 debut last week after sitting out to recover from an arthroscopic knee procedure he underwent in late August. Despite not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll said he expects Wright to play Sunday. If Wright did, in fact, aggravate his injury last week and misses time Sunday, Austin Calitro would likely fill in again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...