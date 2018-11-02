Wright (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Wright made his 2018 debut last week after sitting out to recover from an arthroscopic knee procedure he underwent in late August. Despite not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, head coach Pete Carroll said he expects Wright to play Sunday. If Wright did, in fact, aggravate his injury last week and misses time Sunday, Austin Calitro would likely fill in again.