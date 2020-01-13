Wright, who made 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks over two playoff games, finished with 132 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions over 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

This was essentially a contract year for Wright, as he carries a $10 million cap hit in 2020 but only $2.5 million if he's cut before the new league year begins in March. The 30-year-old answered the bell with career highs in tackles, pass breakups and interceptions.