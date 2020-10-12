Wright recorded three tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.

Wright excelled in coverage yet again, reeling in his first interception of the season and setting up the Seahawks to score on the next play. The veteran linebacker also iced the game by recovery a Kirk Cousins fumble at the end of the fourth quarter. The tackle count has been a bit flaky this year with three games of four or fewer stops and two games of eight or more, but he's finding other ways to pad his stats this year.