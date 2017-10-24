Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Records team high in tackles
Wright led the Seahawks in tackles with 11 (six solo) in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
Although he has been heavily active in the tackle department, Wright has failed to force a sack or turnover through six games this season. However, his 11 tackles Sunday were a season high, and he was on the field for 50 snaps (85.0 percent), so he should have plenty more opportunities to produce going forward.
