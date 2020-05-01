Play

Wright is recovering from recent surgery on his shoulder, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The procedure isn't considered serious and probably didn't play any role in the Seahawks using a first-round pick on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. However, the new addition does cast doubt on Wright's future with the team as he enters his age-31 season in the final year of a two-year, $14 million contract. Wright played 93 percent of the team's defensive snaps as a 16-game starter last year, finishing with career highs for tackles (132), pass defenses (11) and interceptions (three). In terms of the immediate future, Brooks could step in as a replacement for free agent Mychal Kendricks, who logged 649 snaps last season in a Seattle defense that often stuck with its 4-3 base personnel against three-wide packages.

More News
Our Latest Stories