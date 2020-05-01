Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Recovering from shoulder surgery
Wright is recovering from recent surgery on his shoulder, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The procedure isn't considered serious and probably didn't play any role in the Seahawks using a first-round pick on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. However, the new addition does cast doubt on Wright's future with the team as he enters his age-31 season in the final year of a two-year, $14 million contract. Wright played 93 percent of the team's defensive snaps as a 16-game starter last year, finishing with career highs for tackles (132), pass defenses (11) and interceptions (three). In terms of the immediate future, Brooks could step in as a replacement for free agent Mychal Kendricks, who logged 649 snaps last season in a Seattle defense that often stuck with its 4-3 base personnel against three-wide packages.
