General manager John Schneider said Thursday that Wright underwent surgery this offseason and is focusing on rehab, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The nature of Wright's procedure remains undisclosed, though Schneider did say that it wasn't "a serious surgery," per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Wright is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he notched a career-best 132 tackles, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions. Barring any setbacks in his recovery, he stands to once again play a starting role in Seattle's linebacker corps for the 2020 season.