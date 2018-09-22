Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Recovery has slowed
Wright (knee) has slowed in his recovery, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Wright seems to have suffered a setback in his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The extent to which Wright's recovery timetable has been extended remains unclear, but the 29-year-old, is no longer trending towards making an early-season return. Mychal Kendricks will continue to serve as a starter in Wright's absence, and Shaquem Griffin could continue to see increased defensive looks.
