Wright tallied nine tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.

Wright battled knee and shoulder injuries during the week leading up to this contest, but he shook them off and showed no ill effects by logging 54 of 55 defensive snaps. The 30-year-old linebacker has now achieved 100 tackles for the fifth time in six seasons, and he's notched a career-high eight pass breakups.