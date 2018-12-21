Wright (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Wright has missed the last five games due to a lingering knee injury, but is on track to suit up Week 16. The 29-year-old's presence will be a notable boon for Seattle's defense, as the unit attempts to contain Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on primetime.

More News
Our Latest Stories