Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Returning to Seattle
Wright has agreed to a two-year contract to remain with Seattle, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Wright presumably explored the open market in search of a lucrative long-term deal, but the Pro-Bowler's return to Seattle -- on a short-term deal -- suggests he didn't find what he was looking for. In any event, Wright now appears set to remain in a similar role he's had the past few seasons with Seattle in which the linebacker topped 100 tackles in every season from 2014 to 2017 before being limited to five games in 2018.
