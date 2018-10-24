Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Returns to practice field
Wright (knee) returned to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Coach Pete Carroll could not commit to Wright's availability for Sunday's game at Detroit, but his return to the practice field is a solid step in the right direction. The Seahawks official injury report comes out Wednesday, which should provide additional clarification on on the 29-year-old's status for Week 8.
