Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Returns to practice Monday
Wright (knee) returned to practice Monday, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports. "K.J.'s fine," head coach Pete Carroll said. "We just eased him in today. He'll go full-go tomorrow. He feels great. Everything worked out beautifully. The week that he took to take care of himself, the process he went through seemed to be perfect, so he feels great."
Wright underwent some sort of non-invasive procedure last week that turned out to be no big deal. He should be good to go moving forward.
