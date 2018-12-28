Wright (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright was limited in practice on Wednesday as he continues to work his way back from a knee issue. On Sunday he returned from a five-game absence, recording two tackles and a pass defensed across 43 defensive snaps. Barring a major setback, the veteran should be good for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

