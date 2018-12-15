Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Ruled out for Sunday
Wright (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wright will miss his fifth straight game after working in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday. Those two practice sessions make his view more favorable will a Week 16 meeting with the Chiefs on the horizon, but he'll likely need to bump up to full participation before re-entering the lineup. Expect Austin Calitro to take over as a starting outside linebacker.
