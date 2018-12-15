Wright (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright will miss his fifth straight game after working in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday. Those two practice sessions make his view more favorable will a Week 16 meeting with the Chiefs on the horizon, but he'll likely need to bump up to full participation before re-entering the lineup. Expect Austin Calitro to take over as a starting outside linebacker.