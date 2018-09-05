Wright will not play Sunday against the Broncos, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

It's no surprise that Wright won't suit up for the season-opener Sunday, given that the 29-year-old's recent arthroscopic procedure requires at least a couple weeks to heal. Rookie fourth-rounder Shaquem Griffin will serve as the starter at weak-side linebacker in Wright's absence.

