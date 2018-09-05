Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Ruled out for Week 1
Wright will not play Sunday against the Broncos, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
It's no surprise that Wright won't suit up for the season-opener Sunday, given that the 29-year-old's recent arthroscopic procedure requires at least a couple weeks to heal. Rookie fourth-rounder Shaquem Griffin will serve as the starter at weak-side linebacker in Wright's absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.