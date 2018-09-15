Wright (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bears, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright underwent an arthroscopic procedure in the offseason expected to require multiple weeks of recovery, so it's no surprise that the 29-year-old isn't yet ready to return to the field. Expect rookie fourth-rounder Shaquem Griffen to start again against the Bears on Monday.

