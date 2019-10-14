Wright made six tackles (four solo) and had an interception in Sunday's win over the Browns

Wright made the play to seal the game for the Seahawks late in the fourth quarter, when he picked off an errant pass with the Browns driving. Wright played 63 of 69 defensive snaps in the game, and has been a solid IDP contributor this campaign, making 48 tackles in six contests. He'll have an opportunity to rack up tackles in a tough matchup in Week 7 against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.