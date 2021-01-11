Wright recorded 86 tackles, two sacks, 10 pass breakups and an interception over 16 games during the 2020 season.

In the final year of his contract, Wright endured a severe dip in his tackling numbers after posting a career-high 132 stops in 2019. However, he reached double-digit pass breakups for a second straight season, and he notched a sack for the first time since 2016. After 10 years in Seattle, it's unclear if Wright will be back in 2021. The arrival of 2020 first-round pick Jordyn Brooks works against Wright, but the Seahawks would need to bring in another linebacker via free agency or the draft if they let Wright walk.