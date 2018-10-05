Wright (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright has yet to practice since undergoing offseason knee injury, so he'll likely be sidelined for another couple weeks. With Mychal Kendricks having been suspended indefinitely for insider trading, rookie Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Martin could see their roles increase at outside linebacker behind Barkevious Mingo.