Wright logged five tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's 28-14 victory over Detroit.

Making his first appearance of the season, Wright instantly commanded a hefty workload, logging 50 of a possible 59 defensive snaps. It's possible he could see an even higher percentage of the snaps once he's fully back into the swing of things. In his full-time role with the Seahawks last season, Wright averaged 7.2 tackles per game.

