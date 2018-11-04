Wright (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Wright made his season debut in Week 8 against the Lions, and he made five tackles and broke up a pass. The veteran linebacker averaged 7.2 tackles per game last year, but he may still be feeling the side effects of his knee issue and be hindered from reaching that rate again. Regardless, he'll look to slow down Chargers' running back Melvin Gordon in this matchup.

