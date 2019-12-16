Wright recorded four tackles (two solo), two pass breakups and two interceptions in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Wright dislocated his finger in last week's game, but the veteran linebacker looked unbothered, setting new career highs for pass breakups (10) and interceptions (three) this year. The 30-year-old seemingly played more in coverage since Mychael Kendricks (hamstring) was out, but if Kendricks returns to the lineup, Wright could be back in a high-tackling role Week 16 against the Cardinals.